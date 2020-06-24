When Sushant Singh Rajput Cheered 'Dhoni, Dhoni' While Watching MS Dhoni Biopic On TV; Watch

Back in 2016, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput hit the ball out of the park with his outstanding performance in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic titled ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence, sending shockwaves through the film industry and the cricketing fraternity in the country. Sushant was immensely popular and regarded highly for his unconventional choices and versatility on screen.

Sushant's performance as Dhoni on the big screen earned him nationwide appreciation. He was lauded for the way he pulled off Dhoni's batting style, mannerism, body language and carried himself during the promotion of the biopic.

Sushant's fans have been reliving some of the old memories of the late actor, who has left a huge void in the lives of many. In a new video, which has now gone viral, we see Sushant reading a book and studying while his film MS Dhoni: The untold story plays on the television. The actor has his infectious smile on as he watches himself in the stadium as MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni: The untold story released on September 30, 2016 and earned a 'superhit' tag at the box office. Prior to this, Sushant entered the Hindi film industry after a successful stint as a lead actor of Pavitra Rishta. His last theatrical release, Chhichorre, was Sushant's biggest hit with domestic box office collection of over Rs 153 crore.