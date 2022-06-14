When Sushant Singh Rajput Expressed His Wish To Party With Shah Rukh Khan In Mannat

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most humble actors in Bollywood. His journey in the Hindi film industry was special and all the roles that he performed in his lifetime are still remembered with much love by his fans. Just like many of us, Sushant, too, was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He once expressed his desire to party with the senior actor at his residence Mannat and later, got invited to one also. It was like a dream come true for him.

After the success of his film Kai Po Che in 2013, Sushant gave an interview to Rediff. During his conversation with the portal, he spoke candidly about his career, passion for films and his desire to be a guest at one of SRK’s parties. During the interview, he talked about being star-struck and revealed, “During my growing up days, I watched a lot of Yash Raj films, especially Shah Rukh Khan films. I was a big fan of his films. I was never star-struck but I remember once I was sitting with my friends at a coffee shop near Shah Rukh’s house in Bandra. He had a party and I could see a lot of big cars entering his bungalow. I told myself that one day I would like to go inside and party with him. Fortunately, he had an Eid party this year and I was invited. I was really happy about that.”

The actor switched from television to films when he was at his high on the small screen. His very first show, Pavitra Rishta made him a household name. He even opened up about leaving television and choosing films. The actor said, “On television, I was doing the same thing every day. It was becoming monotonous. Although it was a very comfortable position to be in as I was highly paid and was famous, there was nothing challenging. My agenda as an actor is to learn and grow every day. I am not here for money or fame. If that was the case, I wouldn’t have quit TV.”

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat. His last film Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

