When Sushant Singh Rajput Played A Spy On CID

Most of us know actor Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career in the television industry. He rose to fame from the daily soap Pavitra Rishta in which he played the lead role opposite Ankita Lokhande. He then moved on to Hindi cinema. But he had such affection for the TV industry that even after giving many Bollywood hits like Kai Po Che and Pure Desi Romance, he returned to the small screen to star in a special episode of CID.

Shortly before the release of his movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2015, Sushant appeared with co-actor Anand Tiwari on the hit TV show. He had featured as part of his film’s promotion in which he played the titular role.

In a special episode, he plays his character from the movie. When he reaches Mumbai, he finds out that the CID team is investigating a murder mystery that seems to be linked with a killing in Kolkata. Further in the show, he is seen putting together clues and helping ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet solve the murder and catch the culprits.

The late actor had sported a moustache and tied his hair back for this role in CID.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Both the story and Sushant’s performance had received much appreciation from critics. According to media reports, in July 2016 there were talks of a sequel of the mystery thriller, however, the plan had to be postponed following his death on June 14, 2020.

Sushant’s last film released in theatres was Chhichhore in which he starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Following his death, Dil Bechara was released on an OTT platform. He had featured opposite Sanjana Sanghi in the romantic drama.

