When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke About the Impact of Social Media Trial

After Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, several videos of the late actor have surfaced on social media. In the latest video, which has cropped up on the Internet, Sushant is seen sharing his thoughts on the impact social media trial.

Speaking to the Bollywood Hungama, Sushant had said, “It can be good or bad at the same time,” adding, “If somebody has actually made a mistake, this is a very important tool to punish that person immediately. It can put pressure on agencies to take immediate actions. In that way, it’s a good thing and if somebody is not at fault then its a very bad thing because that person is not even getting time to defend himself”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on Aug 19, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The late actor's family subsequently filed an FIR charging actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. The Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the death of the late actor. The CBI has taken over the investigation of the case.

His last movie Dil Bechara released on OTT platform on July 24. The film marked the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi.