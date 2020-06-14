When Sushant Singh Rajput Urged Fans to Watch His Films in Theaters

Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away at age 34. The actor's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and his house help alerted the cops.

After the news of Sushant's death surfaced, many remembered the humble star on social media, including friends and Bollywood colleagues. The actor was close to his fans on social media as well and often responded to their messages.

After Sushant's sudden demise, the internet was flooded with messages that remembered the late star in their own ways. One fan shared screenshot of how Sushant would convince people to watch his film Sonchiriya in 2019 by responding to their messages. Check out his direct interactions with fans around the time Sonchiriya hit the screens.

When Sushant Singh Rajput personally requested his fans to watch his movie Sonchiriya.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/vkNC1aGzPU — Simran (@simram_hp) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, it is being suspected that Sushant took his own life and investigation is underway. Cops and ambulance arrived earlier at the late actor's residence. His mortal remains will now be sent for post mortem. It is said that no suicide note was recovered from the site where Sushant's body was found. The story is still developing.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

