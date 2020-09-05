When Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Watched 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story' Together

Late actor Sushant Sigh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing multiple pictures and videos of her brother ever since his unexpected demise. She has been making us familiar to another side of the actor which has generally remained hidden for all these years.

Recently, she shared a memory from October 2016, the time during the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie, based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, has been one of the most commercially successful films by Sushant.

Sharing a picture, where Sushant can be seen along with his sisters Shweta and Meetu Singh. Both the sisters are showering money on their brother. The caption read, “It was Oct of 2016, Bhai had asked me to fly down from the USA so that all of us can watch the Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre. I was sooo proud of him and so excited that I took the first plane I got to reach India and celebrate Bhai’s success together. I miss you so much Bhai. God, give me the strength to bear this loss. #MyBrotherTheBest #MissYouBhai (sic).”

Sushant's happy picture has received more than 1 lakh likes in just 6 hours. Fans supported the family and asked them to keep faith in justice and God. A lot of people asked the family to be strong in these times so that justice can prevail.

Sushant's death case is being probed by CBI after Supreme Court's order. The CBI is investigating various aspects related to the actor’s death, including his income and expenditure and the probable drug connection.

In the latest update on the case on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau has reached Rhea Chakraborty’s residence for further investigation. NCB is also searching the houses of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda according to rule under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.