When Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath Co-star Sara Ali Khan Spoke Highly of Him

Star kid Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood in 2018 with the debut movie Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the videos taken during the promotional events of the film has recently resurfaced online. In the video, we can see Sara speaking great things about her co-star to the media as Sushant smiles as he listens patiently.

When asked about the kind of experience she had during the shooting and on the sets, Sara confessed that Sushant was the most helpful person. “There were days when I was scared and lost as I was facing the camera for the first time. He was always there and whatever little Hindi I know is because of him. He helped me a lot and I couldn’t have done without Sushant,” she said.

Kedarnath was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it traced the romantic saga of two people from diverse faiths falling madly in love. The film, released in 2018, was a fictional story based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Sushant played the character of Mansoor while Sara essayed the role of Mukku.

Sushant passed away recently at his Bandra residence. The police is investigating the case. The news of his sudden and untimely departure has shook the country immensely. Remembering Sushant, Sara had posted a monochromatic picture where he is heartily laughing.

A few days ago, Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon also paid tribute to the late actor. In her Instagram post, she recalled Sushant’s dedication towards his craft.

Follow @News18Movies for more