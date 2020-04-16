When Sushmita Sen Bought Fabric For Her Miss India Gown From Sarojini Nagar

Indian beauty Sushmita Sen stunned the world with her final answer during the beauty pageant Miss Universe 1994. It was the first time when India won the title of Miss Universe. Before bringing glory for India on an international platform, Sushmita bagged the title of Miss India in the same year.

In an old interview on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita revealed her struggles and her rags-to-riches story.

“We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions,” she revealed. However, despite the hurdles, it was the Main Hoon Na star’s mother who decided to get a customized gown for her.

She went to Sarojini Market and asked a petticoat tailor to sew her gown. “We gave him the material and told him, ‘This will come on TV, so do a good job’. He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric,” she added.

The gloves worn by the Biwi No 1 star was made out of stockings. She revealed that her mother cut up these stockings and added some elastic to it.

Sushmita’s story is a morale booster to all those who think that they will be left behind in life because they lack something or the other. “The day I won Miss India wearing that gown was a very big day for me. I realised that you don’t need money to get what you want; your intention should be right,” she said.

