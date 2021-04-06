When Sushmita Sen Recounted Her #MeToo Incident of Being Touched Inappropriately by a 15-year-old

Back in 2018, the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment perpetrated on women by men gained momentum in India. It gave a stage to women to voice their horrific incidents of molestation and harassment they face in day-to-day life. A number of women shared their accounts of harassment on social media and other public platforms. Even celebrities and some prominent personalities came up and recounted their incidents.

Bollywood actress and philanthropist Sushmita Sen, who is known for voicing her opinions eloquently on public platforms, also shared such an incident. In 2018, when the actress was asked to speak on the issue of women’s safety in an event held in Mumbai, she opened up about a personal incident. She revealed how a 15-year-old misbehaved with her in public.

The actress reportedly averred that she was at an award function when a minor tried to touch her inappropriately. She added that he thought he would go unnoticed amidst the crowd. But she grabbed his hand away from her body and was shocked to see that he was just a young teenage boy.

As per a report in Hindustan Times , the actress held him by his neck and took him for a walk. She warned the boy, “If I would make a hue and cry, your life would be over.” The actress said that the minor denied having misbehaved at first, but she “sternly told him to acknowledge.” Then, he realized his mistake and apologized.

However, the actress didn’t take any action against the teenager as he she thought that the boy wasn't taught about these things as an offence, and he mistook it for something entertaining.

The actress also brought to light that people think celebrities and actors don’t encounter such misbehaviour, considering they are surrounded by bodyguards. But, they too need to deal with such people.