When Sussanne Khan Admitted to Being ‘Too Attached’ to Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan

No matter if the couple got divorced back in 2014, their fans will always see Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan together as one. Being childhood sweethearts, the duo shared an immense bond that couldn’t break even when they parted ways. After getting married in 2000, the ex-couple enjoyed each other’s company for a significant 13 years before announcing separation. However, the relationship did not end on a sour note. Later in 2016, Sussanne was mature enough to open up about her separation from the actor in an interview with Femina.

Sussanne reportedly said that they “had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it is better we were not together.” She had also said that she preferred not being in a false relationship.

Notably, there was a time when Hrithik and Sussanne used to be head over heels in love with each other. And this love had gotten more evident when Sussanne publicly expressed her feelings for Hrithik in an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2005. Sussanne had shared the couch with friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in the show.

Sussanne had reportedly said that “I pray to god that if there ever has to be a time where I am not with Hrithik, for whatever reason, I don’t think I would want to move on with my life.” She had further admitted that she couldn’t imagine her life without Hrithik and that she was immensely attached to him.

After getting divorced, the ex-couple seemed to have reached a mutual understanding and always refrained from talking ill of each other. If not a pair, they remained to be friends and have been spotted together several times along with their two kids Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Moreover, such is the understanding between the ex-couple that Sussanne did not hesitate to move in with Hrithik during the lockdown in 2020 to co-parent their sons. The ex-couple did not only come together for their kids but even supported their new bonds. For instance, Sussanne was recently seen attending Saba Azad’s live performance at a restaurant. Saba is said to be Hrithik’s new lady-love, but this did not stop Sussanne from posting a clip of her performance on her Instagram Stories and praising her.

