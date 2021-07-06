When Taapsee Pannu DM'd 'Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr

Taapsee Pannu’s recent film Haseen Dillruba has released on Netflix. In a recent promotional video, Taapsee revealed that she had once dropped a message to Marvel’s Iron Man, actor Robert Downey Jr, but unfortunately did not receive a reply from him.

Taapsee features with Vikrant in the video and they have to ask each other some questions. Linking the interview with the movie plot, Vikrant said that he has no trust in Taapsee therefore, he would want a lie detector test. The two asked each other a few questions of which the actor asked Taapsee if she has ever slid into DM’s of an individual who does not follow her.

Accepting that she has done it once, Taapsee revealed that she had texted Downey Jr. Expressing her feelings after not getting a reply from the Hollywood actor, Taapsee said that she has more followers than him still he didn’t reply. But the actress did not inform that through which platform she had sent him a message, as both have accounts on Instagram and Twitter. However, as per the information given out by the actress, it is being assumed that she had sent the message via Twitter.

The actress has about 18.8 million followers on Instagram and 4.6 followers on Twitter. While Downey Jr has 50.7 million followers on Instagram and around 16.4 million followers on Twitter.

Watch the full video here –

In the video, Taapsee asked her co-star if he googles himself. The actor denied but the machine alarmed that he was lying.

The video was shared by Netflix on their YouTube channel and later the star-cast had also shared it on their respective Instagram handle. The film Haseen Dilruba has received mixed reviews from the critic but the audience in is love with the acting chops displayed by the actors.

