When Taapsee Pannu Shared Saand Ki Aankh Teaser with Amitabh Bachchan

Much like everyone else, Amitabh Bachchan has loved the teaser of Tapsee Pannu’s forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh.

The megastar took to Twitter on Friday to laud Taapsee’s performance in the teaser and also shared an interesting story of how he got to watching it. Tweeting the teaser’s link, he wrote, “This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague & completely chilled out.. sends me sms: Hi rockstar, This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you :) Well done.”

T 3224 - This is Taapsee Pannu , colleague & completely chilled out .. sends me sms : Hi rockstar This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali , too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you :)https://t.co/XkDhw2K3dSWell done — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2019

Notably, Amitabh and Taapsee have worked together in two films—Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 courtroom drama Pink and more recently in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla, which released earlier this year.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, Saand Ki Aankh marks writer Tushar Hiranandani's directorial debut. Based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), it is slated to release this Diwali.

Natives of Uttar Pradesh's Johri village, the Tomar women reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s, with Chandro, who is lovingly called ‘shooter dadi’, being among one of the oldest female sharpshooters in the world.

Jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Reliance Entertainment, the film also features actors Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

