When Taimur Ali Khan Raced With Kiara Advani On the Sets Of Good Newwz

A throwback video of actress Kiara Advani having a fun race time with Taimur Ali Khan has made its way to the internet. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows little Tim, clad in a red T-shirt and shorts, in all play mode with the Kabir Singh actress.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the clip was shot on the set of Good Newwz, when little Taimur had called on his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Watch the video:



A few days back, a throwback picture of the little munchkin had made its way to social media. In the snap, the star kid was dressed in a blue colour round neck T-shirt and was looking extremely adorable.

Taimur keeps featuring on his mum’s Instagram feed. A while back, Instagrammers were treated with an adorable picture of the three-year-old in which he was seen watching his cousin Kiaan take taekwondo lessons. Kiaan is Karisma Kapoor’s son. Sharing the adorable moment, Bebo wrote, “Loves of my life”. The snap was originally shared by Karisma.



Meanwhile, on the career front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania directed Angrezi Medium. The flick had late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and actress Radhika Madan in a lead roles. Angrezi Medium was a sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. She is all set to appear in Aamir Khan starre Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan.



