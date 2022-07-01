When Tamil Actress K.R. Chellam Had to Apologise For This Scene in Vanaraja Karzan

Tamil actress K.R. Chellam’s professional and personal lives were filled with lots of obstacles. She didn’t enter the film industry by choice but to support her family financially. Her acting was applauded in many films. One of her films, Vanaraja Karzan, courted controversy because she wore a bikini in some scenes. This infuriated a lot of people and Chellam asked to apologise.

Chellam said that she was merely following the director’s orders. She did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. According to Kalvanin Kadhali actress, she never imagined that her scenes in Vanaraja Karzan would be met with such strong opposition.

Despite the controversy, Vanaraja Karzan was successful at the box office. It was bankrolled jointly by Wadia Movietone and Madras United Artists Corporation. Vanaraja Karzan was the first jungle movie from the South. Vanaraja Karzan was remade in Hindi as Jungle King.

John Cawas was the hero in both films. Chellam also became extremely popular with this film. Capitalising on her popularity, Lux extended her an offer to work in their advertisement. Chellam was immensely happy and immediately agreed to become a part of this ad commercial.

Apart from Vanaraja Karzan, Chellam also worked in the film Kalvanin Kadhali. Talking Kalvanin Kadhali, it is the story of a Muththaiyan and his beloved Kalyani. Due to some circumstances, Muththaiyan turns dacoit but Kalyani doesn’t wish to leave him.

Muththaiyan is leading a difficult life in the forest, evading the police. Kalvanin Kadhali describes how both lovers were unable to live happy lives. Due to an unfortunate turn of circumstances, they both were killed in the end.

Kalvanin Kadhali was successful at the box office. It was directed by V.S. Raghavan. S.D. Sundaram had penned the screenplay and dialogues. Shivaji Ganesan, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Ramachandran T.R. and others were a part of this film.

Other films Chellam was a part of included En Manaivi, Balayogini, Panakkari, and Sooriya Puthiri among many others. Currently, she is not active in films.

