When Tamil Director Praveen Gandhi Missed The Chance to Direct Ajith Kumar

Much of the superstardom that Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has achieved today can be credited to the action roles he performed in the late 90s and early 2000s, one of them being the 2001 film Dheena. It was the debut vehicle of director AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame and it was astonishing that the director delivered a hit with his first film itself. Dheena gave a major boost to Ajith Kumar’s career as a bankable action hero and did very well both critically and commercially. However, not many know that Dheena was not supposed to be AR Murugadoss’ venture in the first place.

The film was initially going to be directed by Praveen Gandhi, who had tasted success with the 1997 film Ratchagan starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sushmita Sen and the 1999 film Jodi featuring Prashanth and Simran. He planned to make his next film with then budding actor Ajith Kumar and the production house Vijayam Cine Combines came on board to direct the film.

However, creative differences between Praveen Gandhi and the producers ultimately led to the director being removed from the project. Newcomer AR Murugadoss was given the chance to helm the film instead and the rest is history.

Unable to direct Ajith, Praveen Gandhi cast his previous hero Prashanth as the lead for his next film Star released on October 4, 2001, exactly 21 years from now. It failed to recreate the magic of Praveen’s previous films and ended up failing both critically and commercially. However, the music of the film was popular and had been created uniquely. Although AR Rahman is credited with the music, he did not have time to compose so Praveen, with Rahman’s permission, used some songs from his previous Hindi album, Thakshak and one song from Earth.

