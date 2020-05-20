When Tara Sutaria, Sister Pia Looked Like 'Baby Momos'

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback picture with her sister Pia Sutaria from their childhood on Instagram.

"Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria We look like baby momo's #AlwaysUpForCuddles," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Tara recently featured in the video of "Masakali 2.0" along with her "Marjaavaan" co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The song is a recreatyion of "Masakali", originally created by AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for the 2009 film" Delhi-6" directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Tara will next be seen in "Tadap", Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

She is also a part of Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

