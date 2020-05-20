MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Tara Sutaria, Sister Pia Looked Like 'Baby Momos'

When Tara Sutaria, Sister Pia Looked Like 'Baby Momos'

Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback picture with her sister Pia Sutaria from their childhood on Instagram.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback picture with her sister Pia Sutaria from their childhood on Instagram.

"Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria We look like baby momo's #AlwaysUpForCuddles," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Tara recently featured in the video of "Masakali 2.0" along with her "Marjaavaan" co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The song is a recreatyion of "Masakali", originally created by AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for the 2009 film" Delhi-6" directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Tara will next be seen in "Tadap", Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

She is also a part of Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading