When Tara Sutaria’s State of Panic Left Ananya Panday Entertained

On May 10, the Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff turned one.



Now, a video from the time the SOTY2 team was travelling for the promotions has surfaced online. The recording shows Ananya and Tara en route in a plane. Tara, who is nervous due to the turbulence, is murmuring with her hands folded and eyes shut. On the other hand, Ananya, who is capturing her co-star on cam, is confused and starts laughing in the end.

On the account of the film’s one year anniversary, Ananya has shared few behind-the-scene visuals from the sets of the film. She expressed gratitude towards the audience and the cast and crew of her debut film.

She wrote, “1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry here are a few of my firsts my 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double ) and my 1st trailer launch - all leading up to my 1st film ever (sic).”

Ananya was last seen in Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, Pati Patni Aur Who. She is set to feature opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan.

Ananya is also gearing up for a Dharma Production movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India project.

