When The Crowd Broke The Glass of Kanpur Cafe To Meet Divyendu Sharma Aka Munna Bhaiyya

Actor Divyendu Sharma rose to prominence after his work in the web series Mirzapur. Divyendu enacted the character of Munna Tripathi in the series and won the Filmfare OTT award in the best supporting actor — drama. In an interview, the actor revealed how he received tremendous applause from fans for his character Munna Tripathi.

According to Divyendu, when his character Munna Tripathi became a hit, people in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh would gather outside his vanity van. They would then shout enthusiastically, “Munna Bhaiyya".

Divyendu said that it was an overwhelming experience. However, he added that many also start creating a ruckus, which is not good. He feels that this ruckus leads to unwanted incidents.

Divyendu recounted a time when he was shooting for the film Kanpuriye. Divyendu enacted Vijay Dinanath Chauhan’s character in this series. Divyendu remembered that he was shooting for a scene in a café at Kanpur. Suddenly, his production team informed him that a crowd had gathered outside the café so he should leave.

Following the team’s instructions, Divyendu left through the backdoor. When the crowd gathered outside came to know about this, they got angry. In the heat of the moment, as described by Divyendu, they broke the café’s glass. Divyendu said that these unfortunate incidents don’t happen in Mumbai. The Bicchoo Ka Khel actor said that people there meet him in a well-behaved manner. Divyendu thinks that everyone’s personal life is well respected there.

With his ability to get into the skin of the character, Divyendu has become one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. This year, he was seen playing a pivotal role in a short film titled 1800 Life, directed by Maanavi Bedi. Sruthi Menon was also seen in this film. Divyendu is also a part of the film Mere Desh Ki Dharti, which premieres on Friday. He will also be seen in projects like Salt City (India), The Railway Men, India Dial 100 and The Last Rave.

