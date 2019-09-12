When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The comedy show has seen a plethora of celebrities come and promote their work. The show also features comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda among many others. Recently Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata Dutt and the cast of his new film Prassthanam graced the show to promote the upcoming film.

This was Sanjay Dutt's first time on the show. When host Kapil Sharma cheekily asked the actor why he kept this distance from the show for all these years, Sanjay Dutt quipped, “Actually our stars are not aligned. When your show was on, I was in prison. When I finally came out, your show shut down.” The episode is yet to release, but the Sony TV's official page released a promo to make the audience excited about the episode.

Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam will be a political drama based on inheritance. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Amyra Dastur, Chunky Panday, and Satyajeet Dubey in important roles. Directed by Deva Katta, the film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Sanjay Dutt also has multiple projects that he is working on, currently. He will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat: The Great Betrayal, starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The versatile actor also has period drama Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha in the list. He will be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera with Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor. Lastly, he will be seen in the South film KGF Chapter 2. Apart from Panipat which will be released on December 2019, the other films are slated for a 2020 release.

