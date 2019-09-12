Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil

Recently Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt and the cast of his new film 'Prassthanam' graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the upcoming movie. This was Sanjay's first time on the show.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
Recently Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt and the cast of his new film 'Prassthanam' graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the upcoming movie. This was Sanjay's first time on the show.
Loading...

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The comedy show has seen a plethora of celebrities come and promote their work. The show also features comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda among many others. Recently Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata Dutt and the cast of his new film Prassthanam graced the show to promote the upcoming film.

This was Sanjay Dutt's first time on the show. When host Kapil Sharma cheekily asked the actor why he kept this distance from the show for all these years, Sanjay Dutt quipped, “Actually our stars are not aligned. When your show was on, I was in prison. When I finally came out, your show shut down.” The episode is yet to release, but the Sony TV's official page released a promo to make the audience excited about the episode.

 

Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam will be a political drama based on inheritance. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Amyra Dastur, Chunky Panday, and Satyajeet Dubey in important roles. Directed by Deva Katta, the film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Sanjay Dutt also has multiple projects that he is working on, currently. He will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat: The Great Betrayal, starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The versatile actor also has period drama Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha in the list. He will be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera with Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor. Lastly, he will be seen in the South film KGF Chapter 2. Apart from Panipat which will be released on December 2019, the other films are slated for a 2020 release.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram