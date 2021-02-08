When The Weeknd Spilled Why He Chose to Drop an 'E' from His Stage Name Spelling

The spelling of The Weeknd's name has always intrigued fans, because of it's missing 'e'. The singer has a very unique way of spelling his name and there is also a good explanation of why he had to drop that last 'e' from his name.

According to Just Jared, during a Reddit AMA back in 2013, the Starboy hitmaker explained how he choose his stage name with the unique spelling. "I left home when I was about 17 dropped out of high school and convinced Lamar to do the same lol. We grabbed our mattresses from our parents threw it in our friends sh**ty van and left one weekend and never came back home. It was gonna be the title of HOB. I hated my name at the time though so I tried it as a stage name. It sounded cool," he said.

He added, "I took out the 'e' because there was already a Canadian band named the weekend (copyright issues)." His birth name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

The Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer began his recording career in 2010, anonymously uploading several songs to YouTube.

On July 24, 2011, he performed live as The Weeknd for the first time. Ten years later, he headlined solo at one of the biggest entertainment events in the United States-- Super Bowl Halftime show 2021.

As he delivered a memorable performance Tampa, Florida, fans dug out an old picture of the pop star from his debut show, which took place at The Mod Club in Toronto, Canada. Fans are emotional and extremely proud about the fact that the Weeknd has come so far in his musical career.

