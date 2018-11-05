GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Diwali!
When 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Got Stuck in India's 'Beautifully Chaotic' Traffic

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
The chaos on the roads of Ahmedabad impressed Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, no pun intended. He found it ‘beautifully flowing’.

Immensely popular for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth, is currently in India for the shooting of Netflix thriller, Dhaka, and has been sharing the glimpses of his trip with fans on his official Instagram account.

On Sunday, Hemsworth shared two Instagram stories which showed him enjoying the traffic jam in Ahmedabad city. The actor captioned the story as “beautiful chaos.”

In one of the videos, Hemsworth can be heard saying, “It’s a good system… here we are in the intersection… and no one is really moving except that car going on the wrong side of the road. What is happening? The horns are on.”




As soon as he shared the videos, they went viral on social media, prompting a slew of hilarious reactions from the netizens.

We have compiled a few funny reactions for you, check out:






























Hemsworth is also likely to shoot in Mumbai for his upcoming project, which is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

The script is written by Joe Russo and he is producing the film with his brother, AGBO's Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment's Hemsworth and Ben Grayson.


Follow @news18movies for more
