When 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Got Stuck in India's 'Beautifully Chaotic' Traffic

algumas pessoas ficam irritadas presa no trânsito, o chris hemsworth faz storie falando sobre a beleza disso pic.twitter.com/skAQaHE0RX — mighty thor (@hemswortx) November 4, 2018

@chrishemsworth enjoying the great Indian traffic is the most amazing reaction on the internet. Boss calls it "beautiful chaos" 😂😂 #ThorinAhmedabad. I request him to try some Indian food as well. — Yesh (@yeshpande) November 5, 2018

chris hemsworth lowkey dissing indian traffic is such a mood pic.twitter.com/vSiQ1vNZca — mahi ︽✵︽ (@downeyscurls) November 5, 2018

Chris Hemsworth being absolutely confused in an Australian accent about Indian traffic is possibly the best instagram story I could have woken up to. — papyrus (@thatobesewoman) November 5, 2018

Chris Hemsworth is stuck in Indian traffic. Ah! I miss my chaotic country — shivangi (@oneheartMalec) November 5, 2018

Literally every Indian seeing Chris Hemsworth's IG stories describing our traffic as "Beautiful Chaos".... pic.twitter.com/QW1IOcc1KE — Aalia (@ambiverthijabi) November 4, 2018

@chrishemsworth stuck in Ahmedabad traffic is peak Indian culture — Khushi Parekh (@kp07_1d) November 4, 2018

@chrishemsworth You should get used to the traffic and the wrong side driving. It's a much more common occurrence than you'd think. — Pranjal Katke (@pranjalkatke31) November 4, 2018

Chris Hemsworth in an Indian traffic jam pic.twitter.com/IuhwFr1M9y — Jakir Hussain (@J_Hussain05) November 4, 2018

CHRIS HEMSWORTH PUTTING UP IG STORIES OF HIM GETTING CONFUSED BECAUSE OF THE INDIAN TRAFFIC.



LMAO THIS IS EVERYTHING! — Aalia (@ambiverthijabi) November 4, 2018

Chris hemsworth came first time in India kya ..He caught in horrible traffic chaos ...

Good .. Enjoy now ..Bada aaya nhi toh star hoga apne HW mein ..We will give u damn — kadi ninda (@nindatroll) November 4, 2018

The chaos on the roads of Ahmedabad impressed Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, no pun intended. He found it 'beautifully flowing'.Immensely popular for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth, is currently in India for the shooting of Netflix thriller, Dhaka, and has been sharing the glimpses of his trip with fans on his official Instagram account.On Sunday, Hemsworth shared two Instagram stories which showed him enjoying the traffic jam in Ahmedabad city. The actor captioned the story as "beautiful chaos."In one of the videos, Hemsworth can be heard saying, "It's a good system… here we are in the intersection… and no one is really moving except that car going on the wrong side of the road. What is happening? The horns are on."As soon as he shared the videos, they went viral on social media, prompting a slew of hilarious reactions from the netizens.We have compiled a few funny reactions for you, check out:Hemsworth is also likely to shoot in Mumbai for his upcoming project, which is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.The script is written by Joe Russo and he is producing the film with his brother, AGBO's Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment's Hemsworth and Ben Grayson.