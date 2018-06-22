English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Were Left Stunned By This Man's Incredible Dance Moves, Watch Video
During his appearance on popular dance reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters earlier this year, the actor not only impressed judges with his flawless moves, but also shared the stage with contestants who had charmed the crowds with their charisma and performances.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani during 'Baaghi 2' promotions at GL Bajaj College in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Tiger Shroff hasn’t just been successful in winning hearts of critics, but also managed to enthrall millions of fans across India. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, continues to be lauded for his incredible dancing skills. From Whistle baja (Heropanti; 2014), to Let’s talk about love (Baaghi; 2016), and Beat pe booty (A Flying Jatt; 2016) Tiger has wowed many with his remarkable moves.
During his appearance on popular dance reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters earlier this year, the actor not only impressed judges with his flawless moves, but also shared the stage with contestants who had charmed the crowds with their charisma and performances.
In this video which went viral on social media during the film’s promotions, Tiger matches steps with a young contestant.
The video begins with the kid performing to the popular track Mundiyan from Bagghi 2 followed by the actors’ performance. But what’s interesting to watch is the flawlessness with which the kid’s mentor enters the stage and leaves Tiger stunned with his moves. You have to watch the video to understand just how incredible he is.
The original popular Punjabi track Mundiyan To Bach Ke was performed by Panjabi MC.
Ginny Diwan has rewritten the Punjabi lyrics. While the song has been choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Sandeep Shirodkar has remixed the music to create this Punjabi dance number.
Baaghi 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan was released on March 30.
Also Watch
During his appearance on popular dance reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters earlier this year, the actor not only impressed judges with his flawless moves, but also shared the stage with contestants who had charmed the crowds with their charisma and performances.
😍💗 😍👌 @tigerjackieshroff @dishapatani #tigershroff #tigerjackieshroff #osaathi #kartikaaryan #mundiyan #lilmasters #baaghi2 #baaghi #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #bollywood #bollywooddance #bollywoodstyle #sridevi #janhvikapoor #anushkasharma #shraddhakapoor #superdancer2 #indiasnextsuperstars #padmanchallenge #merekhawabonmeinjoaaye
In this video which went viral on social media during the film’s promotions, Tiger matches steps with a young contestant.
The video begins with the kid performing to the popular track Mundiyan from Bagghi 2 followed by the actors’ performance. But what’s interesting to watch is the flawlessness with which the kid’s mentor enters the stage and leaves Tiger stunned with his moves. You have to watch the video to understand just how incredible he is.
😍👌 @tigerjackieshroff @dishapatani #tigershroff #tigerjackieshroff #dametucosita #musicallyindia #kartikaaryan #mundiyan #lilmasters #baaghi2 #baaghi #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #bollywood #bollywooddance #bollywoodstyle #sridevi #janhvikapoor #anushkasharma #shraddhakapoor #superdancer2 #indiasnextsuperstars #didlilmasters
The original popular Punjabi track Mundiyan To Bach Ke was performed by Panjabi MC.
Ginny Diwan has rewritten the Punjabi lyrics. While the song has been choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Sandeep Shirodkar has remixed the music to create this Punjabi dance number.
Baaghi 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan was released on March 30.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Says Two New Balls in ODIs is 'Perfect Recipe for Disaster'
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister