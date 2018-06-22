Tiger Shroff hasn’t just been successful in winning hearts of critics, but also managed to enthrall millions of fans across India. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, continues to be lauded for his incredible dancing skills. From Whistle baja (Heropanti; 2014), to Let’s talk about love (Baaghi; 2016), and Beat pe booty (A Flying Jatt; 2016) Tiger has wowed many with his remarkable moves.During his appearance on popular dance reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters earlier this year, the actor not only impressed judges with his flawless moves, but also shared the stage with contestants who had charmed the crowds with their charisma and performances.In this video which went viral on social media during the film’s promotions, Tiger matches steps with a young contestant.The video begins with the kid performing to the popular track Mundiyan from Bagghi 2 followed by the actors’ performance. But what’s interesting to watch is the flawlessness with which the kid’s mentor enters the stage and leaves Tiger stunned with his moves. You have to watch the video to understand just how incredible he is.The original popular Punjabi track Mundiyan To Bach Ke was performed by Panjabi MC.Ginny Diwan has rewritten the Punjabi lyrics. While the song has been choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Sandeep Shirodkar has remixed the music to create this Punjabi dance number.Baaghi 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan was released on March 30.