When Tiger Shroff Recalled the ‘Worst’ Feeling of His Life: We Had to Sell Our Apartment

Tiger Shroff is known for being one of the best action stars in the current generation in Bollywood. What sets him apart from most of his contemporaries is his superlative perseverance, dancing prowess and above all a very grounded personality. Back in the day, Tiger was speaking to GQ when he spoke about the time his family went bankrupt when he was all of 11.

During an interview with the fashion magazine, two years ago, the actor discussed how his family’s financial crisis became a great motivator for him. It was in 2003 when the film Boom, backed by Ayesh Shroff’s production house leaked online before its theatrical release. The distributors pulled out due to the films’ piracy case, but Jackie came forward and ensured its release. The Kaizad Gustad directorial could not escape its fate and it tanked badly.

Recalling the time, Tiger shared that it was then when the Shroff’s had to sell their Bandra apartment to move into a smaller house. “I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps. Things I had grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help,” he was quoted by GQ as saying.

Boom starred Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Madhu Sapre, Padma Lakshmi, Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif in her debut film.

Tiger added that since experiments did not work well for his parents, he does not venture much into something absolutely new as he does not want to risk it. He would rather do what he knows better than anyone else and do it. The tough experience of all those years shaped him. When Tiger joined the film industry, he promised his mother that he would buy their house back. He kept his promise and in 2017 he lived it up.

