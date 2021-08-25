When Tom Cruise Landed Helicopter at UK Family’s Garden

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise makes sure that he delivers the best cinematic experience to his audience. It is no secret that the actor performs his own stunts, be it clinging to a cargo plane taking off to an altitude of around 5,000 feet, or jumping off from Burj Khalifa in Dubai. So it should come as no surprise that the 59-year-old actor was flying the helicopter in Birmingham for a scene in the upcoming installment of the Mission Impossible movie. However, things took a surprising turn when Cruise could not land the helicopter at Coventry Airport because it was temporarily shut.

According to a report by BBC, a local resident Alison Webb received the request that her Warwickshire garden area was required for a VIP copter landing of the helicopter. Webb agreed to the request as she told the BBC that her kids would have found it “cool” to see a helicopter land. However she did not know who the VIP was. As Cruise landed the helicopter in the garden, her family was elated.

For Webb and her family it was certainly a “wow” moment. Webb said Cruise went straight over to the children for a chat and came over and elbow bumped her expressing his gratitude. Cruise even offered Webb and her kids a helicopter ride for free. As the actor attended a meeting, the children were taken on a ride by the pilot.

Cruise has been working on the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible movie with his co-actor Hayley Atwell. The actor has been spotted in Birmingham by his fans who have shared pictures on social media.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise at Birmingham filming #MissionImpossible7 pic.twitter.com/w9TOYBUeu9— best of hayley atwell (@bestofhayIey) August 22, 2021

Earlier this week, Cruise even went to Indian singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant in the city to have chicken tikka masala which attracted quite the views on social media.

