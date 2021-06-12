When TV Actors Reunited with Their Families on Sets Outside Mumbai

Many television shows have shifted base to other cities to continue shooting amid the lockdown in Mumbai. It has been more than a month that the actors are staying away from their loved ones. However, some of them got lucky to get a visit by their loved ones on the sets outside the city.

Here are some actors who got to meet their families:

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa team has temporarily shifted to Silvassa amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. Rupali, who plays the lead role in the show, has been staying with the other actors in Silvassa away from her husband and son. However, the actress’s husband and son recently visited her on the set. She has also posted pictures on Instagram.

Madalsa Sharma

Besides Rupali, Madalsa, who is seen playing the character of Kavya in Anupamaa, was visited by her husband and parents on the set in Silvassa. The actress has shared the picture on Instagram. She captioned it, “When your family gives you a surprise visit on set!”

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor’s wife Vinny Arora travelled to Goa with him, where he is shooting for his show Kundali Bhagya. After the shoot, the couple was seen spending some quality time together on the beach. The actor has posted a picture with Vinny with a heart emoji on Instagram.

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja, who has replaced Naina Singh in Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea, was surprised by her husband on the set of the show, which has been temporarily shifted to Goa. The actress shared a picture with her husband on Instagram, in which she can be seen affectionately planting a kiss on his cheek.

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani, who has been shooting for Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Rajkot, was accompanied by her partner to the location.

She shared a picture of them and wrote, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other! A little morning picture before we start our day, having @anugrah0070 here with me while we shoot has been like having a little piece of home with me! Hope everyone is keeping safe, have a good day everyone!”

