When Twinkle Khanna Quipped On Karan Johar’s Talk Show

credits - Twinkle Khanna instagram

Twinkle Khanna shared a clip that was sent to her by her filmmaker friend Karan Johar. The snippet is from Karan's show Koffee with Karan Season 5.

Twinkle Khanna is identified for her wit and humour. The actress-turned-author shared a clip that was sent to her recently by her filmmaker friend Karan Johar.

For an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5, Twinkle came with her actor-husband Akshay Kumar and all her attributes were on full display.

The couple had never appeared on a chat show together before, but impressed one and all with their mutual understanding and candid banters. Nonetheless, Twinkle shone with her attitude and effervescent admissions.

Now, the Mrs Funnybones writer has shared a snippet that has been picked up from a segment in the show.

During the popular rapid fire round, Karan asked Twinkle, “What does Akshay have that the Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan) don’t?”

Her spontaneous answer was “a few inches” leaving both Akshay and Karan stumped. The video had a few more sidesplitting moments and is part of memes now.

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote, “My dear friend @karanjohar sent me this one and we both cracked up. How did we get away with all this nonsense  #OldIsGold.”

Karan and Twinkle are childhood buddies. During the episode, he confessed that she was the only girl he felt he was in love with.

Karan also wanted to cast Twinkle in his 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she turned the offer down. The role was eventually played by Rani Mukerjee but Karan retained Tina as the character’s name, Twinkle’s nickname in real-life.

