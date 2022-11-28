When Twinkle Khanna Revealed a Director Wanted Her to 'Do a Mandakini' for a Rain Song Scene

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrity who is quite vocal and headstrong about her opinions. Known to have carved her own unique way to stardom, Twinkle is revered by many for being independent and fiercely self-reliant. Sharing another inspiring bit from her personal life on her show Tweak, the actress revealed that during one of her song shoots, the director wanted her to pull off a ‘Mandakini’ sequence in the pouring rain. But after being politely declined, the director never roped her in for another project.

She spilt the details about the incident on her YouTube channel while speaking with the legendary actress Waheeda Rahman. Since the freewheeling conversation touched upon the themes of being mistreated, Twinkle recalled, “I also had something similar, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, ‘If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?’ I said I will say two things. First, I will say ‘no’, and secondly, ‘You’re not Raj Kapoor’. He never spoke to me, he never repeated me, and it was horrible’. But one has to stand one’s ground.”

For the unversed, the song in question was from Dharmesh Darshan’s cult film Mela which had a song very similar in feel to the iconic Mandakini’s song from Ram Teri Ganga Maili ‘Tujhe Bulayein Yeh Meri Bahein’ that showcased Mandakini in a white transparent saree.

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities. She was invited to speak at the University of Oxford in 2018. She was also invited to be a part of an eminent panel at the United Nations, New York and also appeared on BBC World Impact show to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation globally.

