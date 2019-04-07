English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Two Superstars Meet: Aamir Khan Runs Into "Favourite Actor" Chiranjeevi at Kyoto Airport
Aamir Khan ran into his one of his favourite actors, Chiranjeevi, at Japan's Kyoto airport recently, and bonded over the latter's latest project.
Image: Twitter
A pleasant surprise was waiting for Aamir Khan at the Kyoto airport - he ran into his one of his favourite actors, Chiranjeevi. The actor did not miss out on the opportunity to click a photo together with the south superstar.
The duo can be seen happily posing in the picture. An excited Aamir shared the photo on Twitter, with the caption, "Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise."
In his post, Aamir also revealed that he discussed the 63-year-old's new project with him. "Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir," added the 54-year-old.
Chiranjeevi's forthcoming project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, is titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film will be directed by Surender Reddy and it marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu film industry. Ahead of the film's shooting, Amitabh had shared his bearded look from the film, saying that despite vowing never to do a film again that required him to wear a wig and beard, he agreed to do it for Chiranjeevi's film.
Meanwhile, Aamir is currently preparing for his role in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks' classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir will lose 20 kgs for his role in the film.
He was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, which failed to impress the audience. Besides Aamir, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
