UK Blogger Bumps Into Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli; Here's Why The Cricketer Didn't Pose For Selfie

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently in England, accompanying husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for the 5-match Test series against England. Both Anushka and Virat have a huge fanbase, so when a UK based-blogger saw them taking a walk with their daughter Vamika, she could not resist the urge to request for a selfie.

In her Instagram post, the user who goes by the name Simply Amina shared her experience of bumping into the celebrity couple and how she got to take a selfie with Anushka. The blogger wrote that she had never expected to meet the stars while she was walking back home from work. But as it happened, Amina walked past Anushka and Virat and although she knew it was them she wanted to make sure it was actually them before she could request them for a selfie.

Amina wrote in her blog, “Virat was the one to look at me first because I think he saw my expression which was like ‘oh my god’. I literally had to double take to just make sure it was them.” After she was sure that it was indeed the celebrity couple, Amina went back and spoke to them, and as a courtesy apologised for disturbing them before she asked for a selfie.

Amina mentioned that Anushka obliged to the request but Virat was with Vamika so he declined to be in the frame. Amina’s blog post also mentioned that she did not see Vamika, since the infant was inside a pram and she also did not want to invade her privacy. Virat and Anushka had requested the paparazzi at the time of Vamika’s birth that they do not want their child to be photographed.

Amina’s Instagram post shows her posing with Anushka who had her face mask on.

Coming back to Virat, he is leading the Indian team in the third Test against England in Headingley. India is 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

