When 'Unknowns' Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston were Cast in Marvel's Thor

Chris Hemsworth took his fans back in time with his recent Instagram post. The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of him and Tom Hiddleston from ten years ago when the two were announced as the leading actors of the first Thor movie.

As 2021 marks ten years since Marvel Cinematic Universe came out with Thor, Chris shared a glimpse of history when he and Tom had just started their journey in what would become one of their most iconic Hollywood roles. The post shared by Chris also had a screengrab of a news article from May 19, 2009 that described the two actors as “no-names”.

The article by Mark Graham for Vulture read, “two virtual unknowns will instead be handed the keys to the Marvel franchise.” At the time it was speculated that the lead actors would be Shia LaBouf and Josh Hartnett.

In the picture young Chris and Tom are looking like they were reading out the script. Tom wore a green jacket that goes with his character Loki’s costume, while Chris wore a rust coloured jacket that is similar to his red cape. The first Thor movie came out in 2011 and was released as Phase one of the MCU.

Captioning the post, Chris wrote that this year will mark the tenth anniversary of Thor when two “unknown lads” were given the keys to the kingdom of Asgard. He further mentioned that it has been a hell of a ride and they clearly have not aged a day.

Fans will continue to get to see more of Loki and Thor. Tom will be back to playing the mischievous yet smart character with the Disney plus series, Loki. The first episode of Loki will be available on the streaming platform from June 9. There will be six episodes in the first season of Loki. Every week on Wednesdays a new episode will be available with an expected 40 to 50 minute of runtime. It is also being reported that the second season is already in development.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will come out as part of MCU’s phase four series. The movie is expected to release in 2022.

