When Urvashi Rautela Met Deepika Padukone On A Flight

Two of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela often make headlines for various reasons. While Urvashi was recently in the limelight for her battle of tweets with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, Deepika left social media buzzing with her cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Recently, both the divas have yet again become a hot topic of discussion on social media after pictures of their chance encounter on a flight went viral.

The pictures indicated that Deepika and Urvashi happened to meet each other on a flight from Dubai to Mumbai. Urvashi’s brother, Yashraj Rautela, dropped an adorable snap of the two Bollywood heroines on Instagram. It was later re-shared by Urvashi on her Instagram handle.

Urvashi Rautela could be seen being elated to meet Deepika Padukone in the picture. The former Miss Diva Universe planted a kiss on Deepika’s cheeks as the Gehraiyaan star flashed her million-dollar smile for the lens. Urvashi looked pretty in a lacey black outfit while Deepika sported a casual long denim jacket with a black knee-length dress underneath.

Deepika was later stopped at the Mumbai airport. The Bajirao Mastani actress walked out of the airport premises oozing grace. She opted for a low-bun hairdo, clubbing her uber-chic avatar with a pair of white sneakers. Deepika rounded off her airport look with black sunglasses and gold hoops.

Deepika smiled at the paparazzo, waving at them before entering her car. Fans lavished the actress with compliments in the comments section of the video. While one user wrote, “Her smile… omg my heart,” another couldn’t get over her fashion choices and commented, “Styling on point.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the much-anticipated action entertainer Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, alongside John Abraham. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25 next year in three languages.

Urvashi Rautela, on the other hand, was last seen opposite Saravaran Arul in The Legend. The Tamil film was heavily criticised by critics and audiences alike. Urvashi has upcoming films like Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose in her kitty.

