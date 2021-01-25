When Varun Dhawan Flexed His Muscles at Haldi Ceremony

After sharing first pictures straight from his wedding mandap on social media, actor Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with Natasha Dalal on Sunday, posted some candid moments from his Haldi ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Varun is seen flexing his muscles, as he wears purple tinted shades. In another instance, Varun poses all smiles amid his friends who wore theme T-shirts that had the actor's various character names from his movies printed onto them.

Earlier, Varun had also shared some wedding pictures on social media that had gone viral within no time. He captioned the post, "Life long love just became official."

Varun tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha on Sunday evening at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

The newlywed also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

Celebrations had started in the wedding venue, The Mansion Resort, on January 22 with the wedding taking place on Sunday. It is reported that the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai come February 2 for film fraternity colleagues.