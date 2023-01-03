When Veeru Devgan Sent 200 Trained Fighters To Son Ajay Devgn's Rescue

Ajay Devgn has been acing the action genre with perfection for the last 30 years. He was also one of the few actors in the 90s who performed their stunts, and the credit for it largely goes to his father, Veeru Devgan. Veeru was one of Bollywood’s top stunt choreographers back in the day. He, along with this team of trained stuntmen and fighters, choreographed action sequences in several Hindi films. Ajay Devgn’s famous split on two bikes in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante was also choreographed by Veeru Devgan.

Ajay Devgn once shared an interesting anecdote about how his father came to his rescue when he had gotten into a public feud during his college days. He spoke about the incident on the Zee TV show Yaadon ki Baaraat. Ajay, who had not debuted in films at that point, was still unknown to the general public. He was once travelling with his close friend, Sajid Khan, in a car when it accidentally collided with a bike.

The crowd then surrounded him from all sides, and the matter soon escalated into a fight, with Ajay being manhandled. However, as soon as Veeru Devgan got to know about this, he sent 200 of his trained fighters to the spot immediately to rescue his son. This scared away the people of the colony who had picked a fight with the actor.

For those unaware, Veeru Devgan worked in more than 200 movies in the Hindi film industry. He died from a heart attack on May 27, 2019, in Mumbai, at the age of 84.

