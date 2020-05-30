When Vicky Kaushal Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Katrina Kaif, See Pic

Social media users have dug out an old picture of Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, which is now going viral, we see Katrina dressed in a shimmery pink dress sitting on a couch. Vicky, who is seen seated on the hand rest of the couch is caught staring at the actress in the candid click. While the two are equally unaware of the flashing shutterbugs their chemistry is palpable.

















Vicky and Katrina have been linked up ever since they were spotted together at a Diwali bash last year. Actor’s light-hearted proposal to Katrina at an award show held last year has added fuel to the ongoing speculations. Vicky, host of the award night, proposed Katrina on stage with the song Mujhse Shadi Karogi, to which a smiling Katrina replied, “Himmat nahi hai (Doesn’t have guts).” On May 16, Katrina took to her Instagram stories to wish Vicky on his birthday. She shared an animation like Vicky's character in 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, and wrote, "May the josh always be high. Happy Birthday." Vicky's dialogue in the film, ‘How's the josh? High sir’, could be heard in the background.















On the acting front, Katrina was last seen in 2019 film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The release of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Whereas, Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar. He has also signed a biopic titled Sam based on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. He will also play Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht.

