Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

When Vidya Balan Mortgaged Her Bangles to Pay Hotel Bills

Being very new in the film world, she didn’t know how to meet expenses and ultimately she had to mortgage her bangles to pay the expenses.

NP Jayaraman | News18

Updated:August 29, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Vidya Balan Mortgaged Her Bangles to Pay Hotel Bills
Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram
Loading...

The business of showbiz has a dark side to it as well which treats all the newcomers with a lot of disdain, and Vidya Balan was no exception. During her early days in acting, she had to go through a lot of hardships, and during one such occasion, she had to mortgage her bangles to pay the hotel bill.

We have also learnt that Balan had to quit a film because the makers were worried about her 'bulky appearance.' Being very new in the film world, she didn’t know how to meet expenses and ultimately she had to mortgage her bangles to pay the expenses.

Years later, Balan has returned to the Tamil film industry with blockbuster Nerkonda Paarvaai opposite Ajith. There are reports that she didn’t charge money for the film and did it as a tribute to the late Sridevi.

Lately, she has been very selective in her projects. After Mission Mangal, she will be seen in a short film titled Natkhat. She is also the producer of the film.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram