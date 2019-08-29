When Vidya Balan Mortgaged Her Bangles to Pay Hotel Bills

The business of showbiz has a dark side to it as well which treats all the newcomers with a lot of disdain, and Vidya Balan was no exception. During her early days in acting, she had to go through a lot of hardships, and during one such occasion, she had to mortgage her bangles to pay the hotel bill.

We have also learnt that Balan had to quit a film because the makers were worried about her 'bulky appearance.' Being very new in the film world, she didn’t know how to meet expenses and ultimately she had to mortgage her bangles to pay the expenses.

Years later, Balan has returned to the Tamil film industry with blockbuster Nerkonda Paarvaai opposite Ajith. There are reports that she didn’t charge money for the film and did it as a tribute to the late Sridevi.

Lately, she has been very selective in her projects. After Mission Mangal, she will be seen in a short film titled Natkhat. She is also the producer of the film.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.