When Villagers Flocked to Refugee Sets to Watch Abhishek Bachchan's First Scene

Abhishek Bachchan marked his debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film Refugee. Since then, the actor has starred in several award-winning films in his career spanning over two decades. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Abhishek shared an anecdote from the sets of JP Dutta’s Refugee.

The 46-year-old actor recalled that he was under tremendous pressure while shooting the first scene of the 2000 film in Gujarat. Abhishek revealed that there was a lot of chatter about him visiting a village to shoot for Refugee back in the day. Soon after the villagers came to know about it, they flocked to the sets of the romantic drama film to see him act.

Top showsha video

Abhishek Bachchan added that in addition to villagers, Refugee’s entire star cast, including Anupam Kher and Reena Roy, was also present on the set to watch the shoot of his first scene. The Dasvi actor stated that he became extremely nervous when he came to know about it. Owing to the same, Abhishek panicked and couldn’t give his best to the first shot of his debut film.

Abhishek Bachchan said that he had to fill an earthen pitcher with water in his first scene. However, he broke several pitchers out of nervousness. Abhishek feared that everyone will go to tell his father Amitabh Bachchan about his poor performance. The Manmarziyaan star was also worried that he will be thrown out of his maiden film.

However, the film’s director JP Dutta then came to his rescue. Abhishek Bachchan reminisced about how Dutta provided him with a helping hand throughout all the shoot schedules of Refugee.

The plot of Refugee revolved around the life of a young man who gets involved in smuggling weapons. He carries out this illegal work over the borders of India and Pakistan. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a woman whose family he once helped. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, Refugee also starred Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry and many other actors in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here