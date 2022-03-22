When Virat Kohli Joked On His First Meeting With Anushka Sharma and Felt Like a 'Fool'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the most celebrated celebrity couples in India. Fondly dubbed Virushka by the media, the couple dated for three years before getting married. They tied the knot in December 2017. Both have been secretive about their private lives and have decided not to talk much about their love life. However, in one of his interviews, Virat talked about his first meeting with his ladylove.

Virat revealed during a conversation on Graham Bensinger’s show ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger’ that he met Anushka in the year 2013 during the shoot of a commercial for shampoo. The former Indian captain said that he was nervous on the sets as he had to share screen space with a professional like Anushka. He then said that immediately after meeting Anushka, he cracked a joke, which he later realised was probably not the best thing to do.

Virat said that Anushka, who is quite tall, was asked to wear low heels as she would be sharing space with Virat who is not as tall. However, when she appeared for the commercial shoot, she still looked taller than Virat which prompted him to say, “Didn’t you get higher heels than this?” Anushka replied with a bewildered “Excuse me"; Virat said he was just kidding.

Virat admitted in the interview to have felt like a fool when he cracked the joke and was left embarrassed by it. However, the pair later did hit it off together and the rest is history. Virat also talked in the interview about how both of them had similar middle-class backgrounds and struggles, albeit in two different worlds. Both of them even made their debut in their respective fields around August 2008, he said.

Anushka is often seen cheering for Virat from the stands in many international matches. The couple tied the knot in Italy and have a daughter, Vamika.

