When Virat Kohli Revealed His Biggest Off-the-field Moment: Katrina Kaif Spoke to Me for 2 Minutes

Cricket star Virat Kohli may be married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma but the Indian skipper had once revealed that speaking to Katrina Kaif was the biggest off-the-field moment in his life. A throwback video has emerged online where the cricketer had made the confession. In the video, a young Virat was seen talking to VJ Bani. When Bani asked about his biggest off-the-field moment, Virat replied, “Katrina Kaif just spoke to me for just two minutes." When she re-confirmed, Virat, who was visibly blushing, replied, “Main jhoot kyun bolunga (why will I lie?)."

Virat tied the knot with Anushka in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January. Announcing the birth of their daughter, Virat had posted, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently resumed work. Virat is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021.

