When Virat Kohli Sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka Sharma, Leaving Her Emotional

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have been one of the most-loved celebrity couples. Be it their love story, their wedding pictures, or their mushy social media posts, they have been giving couple goals for a long time. Recently, a video has surfaced ahead of Anushka’s birthday where the Indian skipper can be seen singing a song for his wife at their wedding party.

In the viral video, Virat sings Kishore Kumar’s evergreen hit Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka, which leaves the latter emotional and teary-eyed. As the video pans from Virat towards Anushka, she is seen breaking into applauds along with her friends and acquaintances present at the party.

Take a look at the video:

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on November 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Vamika.

Earlier this month, Virat dedicated his first half-century at the ongoing IPL 2021 to his daughter as he blew kisses to wife Anushka from the cricket pit.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film ‘Qala’, to be streamed on Netflix.

