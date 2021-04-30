When Virat Kohli Serenaded Anushka Sharma; Dil De Diya Song From Radhe Out Now

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have been one of the most-loved celebrity couples. Be it their love story, their wedding pictures, or their mushy social media posts, they have been giving couple goals for a long time. Recently, a video has surfaced ahead of Anushka’s birthday where the Indian skipper can be seen singing a song for his wife at their wedding party.

In the viral video, Virat sings Kishore Kumar’s evergreen hit Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka, which leaves the latter emotional and teary-eyed. As the video pans from Virat towards Anushka, she is seen breaking into applauds along with her friends and acquaintances present at the party.

Dil De Diya, the much awaited dance number from Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has been launched today. The power-packed dance track features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan. The teaser of the song was made live yesterday.

The peppy number is a mix of groovy dance moves and electrifying beats. Jacqueline is seen wearing an ethnic dress which she carries with utmost panache, whereas Salman is seen in a black casual suit looking his dashing best. The sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Salman is there for all to see.

Based on the first two episodes, Out of Love may very well be on it’s way to a better and rounded season 2 as the focus shifts from Dr Meera (Rasika Dugal) to other characters around her. She is still the main anchor of the series and it relies heavily on her to do the heavy lifting when it comes to portraying complex emotions that a failed marriage has burdened her with, but it is interesting and even likeable at times to see others around Meera deliver with sincerity and conviction towards the layered narrative.

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Friday warning those who are trying to hurt the image of the nation internationally amid the Covid-19 second wave.

Kangana shared the video message on Twitter and Instagram. In the clip, she expresses her concerns over how other countries are reacting to the second wave of Covid in India.

Actor Sonu Sood, who was a guest at the recent episode of the reality show “Dance Deewane", offered to provide food for the entire village of one of the contestants.

Contestant Uday Singh, a daily wage earner from a small settlement in Neemuch, shared how everyone in his village is struggling to make ends meet during the current lockdown situation.

