When Virat Kohli Slammed Anushka Sharma Haters: 'Shame on People Trolling Her'

In March 2016, Virat Kohli had expressed his displeasure when fans trolled his then-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma for his poor performance in the T20 Internationals. The star batsman had asked the haters to zip it. After his champion’s knock-in match against Australia, the cricketer had tweeted, “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.”

Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity pic.twitter.com/OBIMA2EZKu— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016

In 2014, Virat’s poor on-field performance against England had fans attacking Anushka.

Anushka Sharma recently welcomed her daughter Vaamika with Virat Kohli. Soon after giving birth, the actress bounced back to work. She was last seen in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, she has been busy producing shows and films including Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for the IPL, which will also serve as a preparation for the upcoming World T20 in India in October-November. The IPL kicks off on April 9 with a mega clash between Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

