When Virat Kohli Went To a Bengaluru Bakery To Get Something For Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set couple goals. They are right now the most adorable couple on the lock. According to a report published in Aajtak, Virat revealed an interesting incident to a Royal Challengers Bangalore insider regarding Anushka.

The former Indian captain shared how he went to Thom’s Bakery in Bengaluru alone. Virat was in the city for a test match with Sri Lanka. He said that he wore a cap and mask to prevent himself from being identified. At the shop, Virat purchased everything Anushka liked. According to Virat, Anushka loves the puffs from this place.

Virat was scared that if identified by someone, he would have to call security. He also had a security number on his speed dial. This scary feeling increased after he gave his credit card for billing at the counter. Despite that, no one noticed his name as they were busy with their chores.

Virat said that the person at the billing counter was so busy that he did not care whose credit card it was. According to Virat, that person swiped the credit card and signed it. After this, Virat said that he gave that person the receipt which was stamped and given back. Virat was amazed that the person did not even read the name written on it.

At this point, Virat realised how popular Thom’s Bakery was, for no one had time to check his name. Virat was delighted that he could enjoy the liberating experience at this bakery.

Virat also did not shy away from talking about other aspects related to his career in this interview. In this IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the Qualifier2 against Rajasthan Royals.

