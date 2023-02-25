Veteran Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman is still fondly remembered by the masses for her unparalleled contribution to the Hindi film industry. With films like Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pyaasa, and Teesri Kasam to her name, the 85-year-old has stitched a special place in the hearts of many. Although it’s been a long since the evergreen B-town beauty made an appearance in films, Waheeda Rehman is often seen attending award functions, gala events, and chat shows. Recently, she was invited as a guest in Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, The Invincibles.

During the fun interaction, the Neel Kamal actress recalled her childhood days when she used to imitate film scenes in front of a mirror. She shared that it made her father concerned about her health. When Arbaaz Khan asked her, “Did you perform movie scenes in front of a mirror?” Waheeda nodded in agreement.

The loosely-translated version of what she replied was, She said, “My father used to tell my mother to take care of me as he worried I would go mad. One day, he called me and asked why I do that, and I said my heart wants the world to smile when I smile and cry when I cry.”

Earlier, on February 23, Arbaaz Khan dropped a short promo video of his interaction with Waheeda Rehman. In the promo, the veteran actress also shared that during the initial days of her career, she was asked to change her name for films. Reacting to the groundless instruction, Waheeda said, “Excuse me, it is my name. My parents have given me the name, why should I change my name?”

“I am ready to work hard, but a few things about which I don’t feel comfortable, I will not do it because I won’t be able to," she added.

Waheeda Rehman was last seen in the 2009 film Delhi 6. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. The actress recently turned 85 this month on February 3.

