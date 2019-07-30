When We're Together, World Ceases to Exist, Says Anushka Sharma on Married Life With Virat Kohli

If there's one couple we adore right now, it's Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat's best romantic moments are kind of hard to pin down. While they've only been together (officially) for about one-and-a-half years, they've basically been couple goals since day one.

One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

Opening up about her married life with Virat, Anushka has said that the cricket star understands her completely, which she feels is a key element to any successful relationship.

“I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family," Anushka said in an interview with Filmfare magazine.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Anushka had opened up about getting married at 29. “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she said.

