When Will Bigg Boss 13 Finale Air? Date, Timing and Important Details
The six contestants, who have made it to the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai.
Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale, which will be aired on February 15. After Thursday’s mid-week eviction of Mahira Sharma, six contests are competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The six contestants, who have made it to the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai.
In Thursday’s episode, Vicky Kaushal made a guest appearance on the show for the promotion of his upcoming movie Bhoot. In the episode, housemates got spooked by the presence of a scary doll in the bathroom area and a headless statue in the bedroom.
Paras was entrusted with the task of making contestants believe that there is a presence of supernatural power in the house. It was all planned for welcoming Kaushal. Bigg Boss 13 has over the last few months has never failed to entertain its viewers with controversies and drama. During all these months, audience has witnessed contestants entering into relationship, breaking up. They have also seen fights, developing of friendship among contestants.
As Bigg Boss is in its finale week and this season will end on Saturday, the viewers will find it hard to switch to other programmes.
Bigg Boss 13 Date and Time
Bigg Boss 13 finale will be aired on February 15 on Colors TV. The finale episode will begin from 9 pm.
Colors TV airs the show at 10.30 pm on weekdays and Salman Khan interacts with the audience at 9 pm on weekends.
