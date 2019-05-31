Take the pledge to vote

When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Homesick Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment here for the last eight months, has wondered when he would be back in India.

News18.com

May 31, 2019
When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Homesick Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment here for the last eight months, has wondered when he would be back in India. The 102 Not Out star appeared homesick as he tweeted on Friday: "Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?"

Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.




A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have shown up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

Earlier, there was a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end. However, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

While initially, the Kapoor family had denied reports of the actor having cancer, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

On the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk.

(With inputs from IANS)

