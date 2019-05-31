English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Homesick Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment here for the last eight months, has wondered when he would be back in India.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment here for the last eight months, has wondered when he would be back in India. The 102 Not Out star appeared homesick as he tweeted on Friday: "Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?"
Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.
A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have shown up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.
Earlier, there was a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end. However, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.
In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".
While initially, the Kapoor family had denied reports of the actor having cancer, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."
On the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.
Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019
A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have shown up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.
Earlier, there was a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end. However, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.
In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".
While initially, the Kapoor family had denied reports of the actor having cancer, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."
On the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Homesick Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results