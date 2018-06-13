GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Willow Smith Caught Her Parents Will and Jada Smith in Bed

Willow Smith made this confession on Monday's sex-themed episode of "Red Table Talk", a Facebook show hosted by Jada.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 2:46 PM IST
image: jada pinkett smith twitter
Singer-actress Willow Smith once caught her star parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in bed.

On Monday's sex-themed episode of Red Table Talk, the Facebook show hosted by Jada, Willow shared that walking in on her parents' private moment was her awkward introduction to sex, reports pagesix.com.

"My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy," Willow, 17, quipped.

Willow's grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones looked stunned by the confession.

"When the hell did you walk in on us?" Jada, 46, asked with a shocked expression.

Recalling it, Willow said: "It was in Utah... not Utah. Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'"

Willow said that despite the uncomfortable moment, she didn't quite see "everything", adding: "The room, it was dark. You know what I'm saying? It was silhouetted."

Jada, who has been married to Will for 20 years, asked what her daughter's feelings were about that incident.

Willow said she felt like she had simply "overstepped a boundary".

