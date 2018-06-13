English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Willow Smith Caught Her Parents Will and Jada Smith in Bed
Willow Smith made this confession on Monday's sex-themed episode of "Red Table Talk", a Facebook show hosted by Jada.
image: jada pinkett smith twitter
Singer-actress Willow Smith once caught her star parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in bed.
On Monday's sex-themed episode of Red Table Talk, the Facebook show hosted by Jada, Willow shared that walking in on her parents' private moment was her awkward introduction to sex, reports pagesix.com.
"My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy," Willow, 17, quipped.
Willow's grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones looked stunned by the confession.
"When the hell did you walk in on us?" Jada, 46, asked with a shocked expression.
Recalling it, Willow said: "It was in Utah... not Utah. Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'"
Willow said that despite the uncomfortable moment, she didn't quite see "everything", adding: "The room, it was dark. You know what I'm saying? It was silhouetted."
Jada, who has been married to Will for 20 years, asked what her daughter's feelings were about that incident.
Willow said she felt like she had simply "overstepped a boundary".
Also Watch
On Monday's sex-themed episode of Red Table Talk, the Facebook show hosted by Jada, Willow shared that walking in on her parents' private moment was her awkward introduction to sex, reports pagesix.com.
"My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy," Willow, 17, quipped.
Willow's grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones looked stunned by the confession.
"When the hell did you walk in on us?" Jada, 46, asked with a shocked expression.
Recalling it, Willow said: "It was in Utah... not Utah. Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'"
Willow said that despite the uncomfortable moment, she didn't quite see "everything", adding: "The room, it was dark. You know what I'm saying? It was silhouetted."
Jada, who has been married to Will for 20 years, asked what her daughter's feelings were about that incident.
Willow said she felt like she had simply "overstepped a boundary".
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return