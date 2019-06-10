When Yami Gautam Got a Special Gift from Jackie Chan
Though they couldn’t meet, Jackie Chan gifted Yami Gautam a traditional shawl while she was in Beijing to promote Kaabil’s release in China.
Yami Gautam. (Image: Instagram)
Actress Yami Gautam is thrilled to receive a special gift—a traditional shawl—from global icon Jackie Chan during the promotions of Kaabil in China.
"I was surprised when I heard that Mr. Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn't meet him as I was still in India then shooting for Bala. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift.
"As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He's such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon," Yami said.
Yami and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently to promote their 2017 film there, and received an overwhelming response from all their fans and the audiences.
Hrithik had met Chan and posted photographs of their meeting on social media. "Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired," he captioned them.
On the professional front, Yami will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Amar Kaushik’s Bala. Hrithik, meanwhile, will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30.
