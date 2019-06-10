Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Yami Gautam Got a Special Gift from Jackie Chan

Though they couldn’t meet, Jackie Chan gifted Yami Gautam a traditional shawl while she was in Beijing to promote Kaabil’s release in China.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
When Yami Gautam Got a Special Gift from Jackie Chan
Yami Gautam. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Actress Yami Gautam is thrilled to receive a special gift—a traditional shawl—from global icon Jackie Chan during the promotions of Kaabil in China.

"I was surprised when I heard that Mr. Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn't meet him as I was still in India then shooting for Bala. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift.

"As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He's such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon," Yami said.

Yami and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently to promote their 2017 film there, and received an overwhelming response from all their fans and the audiences.

Hrithik had met Chan and posted photographs of their meeting on social media. "Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired," he captioned them.

On the professional front, Yami will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Amar Kaushik’s Bala. Hrithik, meanwhile, will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram