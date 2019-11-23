When You Lose a Film, it Makes You Angry, Says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the busiest and most talented actresses working in Bollywood. Her four releases in 2019-- Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Aankh-- earned her good reputation at the box office and established her prowess as an actress. The actress, however, started out without a godfather in the industry and had to struggle before finding success.

In a recent interview, Taapsee talked about losing films and how that used to affect her deeply. “I have lost out on many films. At times because your hero doesn't want you. It is also because the hero's last film has not worked and the budget has gone down,” the actress said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

“When you lose a film, it makes you angry. My anger management has become better. I'm moody but all the actors are. I have built up patience for all of this. I always look at things and see what I am taking home,” she further added.

Recently Taapsee came into news for talking about nepotism and targeting Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Talking top Neha Dhupia in her podcast No Filter Neha, she said, "Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn't have got a second film."

Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, also featuring Dia Mirza. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

