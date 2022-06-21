'When You Miss Cooking...': Mitali Mayekar Steps Into Kitchen on UK Vacation

Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar are one of the most adorable couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. The couple never misses a chance to entertain their fans with their social media presence.

The couple is currently holidaying in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Siddharth shared a story on Instagram where Mitali was seen preparing dinner and chopping veggies. While sharing the video Sid wrote, “Dinner By-ko (wife)” Later, the story was reshared by Mitali and she wrote, “When you miss cooking, you gotta cook!”

The couple is enjoying themselves to the fullest and it shows in their updates on social media. They recently attended a live concert by Ed Sheeran and shared a glimpse of it. While sharing the video, the caption said, “And that’s how the king enters! The best day, best view, best gig of our lives. Thanks a lot, legend @teddysphotos #edsheeran #glasgow #tinypanda.” The video has got over 90,000 views and more than 9,000 users have already liked it.

In 2018, the couple started dating. On Mitali’s birthday, Siddharth went down on one knee and proposed to her in front of her friends to start a relationship. Soon after, they told their fans they were dating and recently got married on January 24 this year. They keep updating their fans with their fun relationship gimmicks.

Before this, they also bought a new house in Mumbai. Mitali shared this news on Instagram with a picture of herself and Siddharth smiling. The caption of the picture said, “New beginnings. New house in Mumbai. The first house in Mumbai.”

